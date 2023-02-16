FRANWS-02-16-23 Trader Joes

A Trader Joe’s distribution and assembly center is being built in Simpson County, Ky. and once fully operational will provide some 900 full-time jobs.

Dirt has already been moved for the national grocery store chain’s distribution and assembly center that will be in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park along Scottsville Road next to the Henderson Industrial Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.