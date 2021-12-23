Funding is now available to assist residents within the Franklin city limits that have been impacted by COVID-19 and are at risk of having utilities disconnected.
Assistance is available for households at risk of cut off from one or more of the local utility providers including Franklin Municipal Utilities, Franklin Electric Plant Board, Atmos Energy, or Simpson County Water District.
Applications for assistance are available in the offices of Community Action, the Franklin Electric Plant Board, Franklin Municipal Utilities, and Simpson County Water District.
The completed application is to be taken along with a copy of a valid driver’s license or identification with current residential address, a copy of the utility provider statement and proof of all household income earned over the last month or four weeks to the Community Action office at 727 North Main Street.
The funding is possible through a Community Development Block Grant for Coronavirus Relief Fund through the City of Franklin.
For more information about the assistance, contact Community Action at 270-586-3238.
