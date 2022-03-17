The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance adopting new and amended subdivision regulations at their meeting on March 14.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended adoption of the new and amended regulations.
Changes among the updated regulations are requirements for construction of sidewalks.
The changes in the regulations are the result of a meeting in November 2021 between city officials, planning and zoning officials, developers, builders, realtors, attorneys, and the general public.
An ordinance authorizing Kentucky Downs to pay for an upgrade to the city sewer line to serve a new hotel and convention center under construction on their property on Nashville Road was approved on an a first reading vote.
First reading emergency approval was authorized by the commission due to time issues related to construction of the new hotel and convention center.
The ordinance says there is not enough capacity at the end of the sewer line that will connect to the new buildings to handle the additional effluent generated by the new hotel and convention center; however, there is enough capacity to handle existing needs and allow for future growth in the city.
It was also announced that beginning in April, Kentucky Downs will contribute $250,000 per year, for 20 years, to organizations that have been supported by bingo.
Some area organizations lost bingo funding when bingo started being played at Kentucky Downs.
The contributions will go through the city; however, Kentucky Downs will approve which organizations receive the funds.
City attorney Scott Crabtree said it is his understanding that $150,000 will go to the F-S Parks Board for the local parks system.
“It’s a win, win for our community,” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said during the discussion about the agreements with Kentucky Downs.
First reading was heard of ordinances rezoning property at the east side of Harding Road and south side of Macedonia Road from agriculture to residential, and approving an inter local agreement with Simpson Fiscal Court for the purchase of emergency communications equipment.
No vote is taken on regular first reading of a city ordinance.
Also approved were the reappointments of Susan Hughes and Tom Moody to the Historic Preservation Committee both through April 30, 2025.
Scott Waste District Manager Pete Reckard spoke to the commission about garbage pick up service complaints.
Reckard said the main driver used in Franklin has been out with medical issues recently and that another driver is in the process of being trained for Franklin.
“We’ve had numerous complaints, not jut in the last month, but over months and months,” City Commissioner Brownie Bennett said. “You don’t need one person that knows Franklin.”
“I agree with you,” Reckard said.
He said Scott Waste is also “losing employees to other jobs” contributing to the shortage drivers.
Bennett also said she is receiving complaints about residents not getting an answer when they call Scott Waste on the telephone.
Reckard said City Hall staff receiving calls can forward the calls and complaints to him and he will address the issues.
