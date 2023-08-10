The Fix Foundation has launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for new transportation.
The foundation’s main focus is spay/neuter services, as well as a walk-in vaccine clinic, basic services making them affordable for our community and surrounding areas, and a cat adoption program.
“We pull cats from our local shelter as well as eight other rescues and shelters in various areas,” said Ruth Garriott, Director of the Fix Foundation. “We fully vet and then work with eight PETCO stores and one Petsmart store using their adoption habitats to find homes for these cats at affordable prices.”
The Fix Foundation is located in Franklin and charges $85 for a fully-vetted cat and often the older ones are sponsored and can be adopted for less. This program has continually seen a minimum of 1,000 cat adoptions per year. It has become very successful in saving lives.
“We have three very old minivans (2008, 2011, 2012), all with over 240,000 miles,” said Garriott. “We have been considering replacing two of them. The 2011 is currently in need of repair, so it’s not a driveable option, the 2008 is being used. We were going to keep the 2012, which was the best of the three, however, it recently was hit.”
Garriott said the foundation’s 2012 minivan was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram 2500 while driving on the interstate to Spring Hill, Tenn. While the foundation has insurance and the driver appears to have insurance, due to the age of the van, miles, etc., the van is going to most likely be considered a total loss. “We are needing to replace that van and know that the other two are on their last legs,” Garriott added.
The foundation has two transport drivers. They drive an average of 1,000 miles per week.
“We have found a minivan with low miles that will be perfect to replace our main vehicle,” Garriott said. “It is $10,300. We set our fundraiser with the goal of $10,000. We are needing to get the word out to hopefully get this funded. Without vans, we are unable to transport.
The link to the fundraiser is https://gofund.me/42be2c7c. It is also listed on The Fix Foundation’s Facebook page.
“Thank you for any help you can give,” said Garriott.
