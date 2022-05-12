The Franklin City Commission approved a rezoning ordinance for residential development at its May 9 meeting.
Commissioners approved second and final reading of the ordinance rezoning 8.006 acres on the north side of North Street from light industrial to single family residential.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the rezoning from a petition filed by Kelly Storage Inc.
Also approved on a second and final reading vote was an ordinance amending the city’s current budget to reflect changes in revenue and appropriations.
The commission authorized releasing a community profile survey to be taken by the public. The commission has until May 13 to make revisions to the survey prepared by EHI Consultants.
Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell and Community Development Director Tammie Carey will develop how the survey will be released beginning May 16.
Results of the survey will be used to help plan the city’s future.
The commission approved Franklin First United Methodist Church’s request to close College Street in front of the church on May 18 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. for an end of school block party.
Also approved was requests by the F-S Chamber of Commerce for street closings for the Garden Spot Run — Walk on Aug. 13, a children’s race on Aug. 12 and Festival on the Square on Sept. 16-17.
The same streets will be closed for the three events as in past years.
