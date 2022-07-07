A residence in Highlands Subdivision in Franklin was heavily damaged by fire on June 28.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the Steve McCarley residence at 517 Rolling Road Drive at about 6:15 p.m. and was on the scene until just after 9:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said the back deck was on fire when firefighters arrived, and flames had moved into the rear and attic area of the single-story, brick structure.
Goodrum said it is believed the fire started from a hot nail head that fell into rotted wood while McCarley was remodeling the deck.
Goodrum said the family was home at the time of the fire, but escaped safely. There were no injuries.
Fire burned some 8 acres of bean stubble in a field on Morgantown Road on June 27.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the fire at 6671 Morgantown Road at about 7:15 p.m. and was on the scene for about one hour.
Goodrum said an arc from two power lines that touched after something hit the electric pole is the probable cause of the fire.
He said Charles Speck is the owner of the field.
Fire totaled a vehicle at the former F-S High School gym on North Street on June 23.
F-S Fire Rescue was called at 4 p.m. and was there for some 30 minutes.
Goodrum said Harold Cassity of Franklin owned the 2008 Cadillac STS that was mostly involved by flames when firefighters arrived and started as an electrical fire in the dashboard.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to 1271 Tyree Chapel Road where a fire that started on a lawnmower spread to a tree on June 24.
Firefighters were called at about 11:50 a.m. and were on the scene for some 20 minutes.
The name of the occupant of the residence was not available.
