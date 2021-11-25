Charges placed in connection with Franklin man's death

A Springfield, Tennessee man faces a charge of manslaughter — second degree stemming from the death of a Franklin man in April.
Timothy “TJ” Allen Davis, Jr., 33, is also charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking heroin.
Franklin Police say the charges are in connection with the death of Adam Duffer.
A press release states that on April 21, Franklin Police were dispatched to an address in Franklin for a male who appeared to be unresponsive and not breathing. Police arrived and performed field level aid to the male, EMS gained control of the male, who ultimately lost his life.
A full autopsy was done and in the opinion of the Medical Examiner the male, identified as Adam Duffer, age not available, died of combined drug and ethanol intoxication.
Franklin Police Detectives conducted a death investigation. The release says through that investigation it was found and believed that Davis allegedly trafficked a controlled substance that was used by Duffer, which ultimately caused him to lose his life.
Davis was indicted by a Simpson County Grand Jury on the charges, which are all Class C Felonies in Kentucky.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis on an indictment warrant on Nov. 10. He was later released on a $10,000 cash bond.
Arraignment for Davis was held November 15 in Simpson Circuit Court. A discovery conference is scheduled on January 24, 2022.
Police say further investigations are pending.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank placed the charges against Davis.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
