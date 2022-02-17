Simpson County had 5,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the report issued Friday, Feb. 11 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s deaths attributed to COVID-19 remained at 78.
There had been 83,021 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department. There had been 934 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the district.
The district health department says 55.80% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is “seeing a good trajectory in regard to weekly cases and positivity rate and that if these trends continue, Kentucky likely will be moving out of the red zone and into the orange or yellow by March 14.”
In a release, the Governor said that if weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decrease, his goal is to provide updated guidance for the state workforce by next month.
“The topline message is that cases continue to fall,” Gov. Beshear said in a release. “We’re still seeing significant numbers of deaths, but cases continue to fall, and the trajectory is exactly what we want to see.”
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations UpdateNumber of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,870,708
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,057,632
Feb. 12, Cases: 3,755
Feb. 12, Deaths: 48
Feb. 13, Cases: 2,220
Feb. 13, Deaths: 36
New Cases Today: 1,907
New Deaths: 32
Todays Positivity Rate: 17.93%
Current Hospitalizations: 1,750
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 322
Currently on Ventilators: 162
During the week ending Feb. 13, 35,961 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 18.37%. The Governor said that 318 National Guard members are deployed helping Kentucky hospitals. While cases continue to decrease, the Governor said this past week was still the sixth highest week for new cases during the pandemic.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, urged expecting mothers to get vaccinated and said there is no evidence of adverse maternal or fetal effects.
A growing body of data demonstrates the safety of vaccine use in pregnant individuals and that there are risks from contracting COVID during pregnancy, including that COVID increases risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, and increases the risk of preterm delivery and a small increased risk of stillbirth, Dr. Stack said. COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of these complications and is safe for both the mother and the unborn child.
