A Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Warehouse Sale will be held Nov. 11-13 at 320 West Kentucky Avenue.
Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or dusk, on Nov. 11-12 and 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
This is Habitat’s last warehouse sale of the year. There will be no holds/FCFS. Cash or check only.
The sale will feature new and used building materials including light fixtures and bulbs, flooring, appliances, cabinets, outdoor and office furniture, Delta faucets, paint and do it yourself supplies such as rollers, brushes and trays along with doors and homegoods.
Proceeds from the sale benefit Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County.
