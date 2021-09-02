Franklin-Simpson Wildcats boys’ golf team finished third overall in the Wildcat Invitational last Saturday at the Franklin Country Club.
But the Wildcats did qualify for the 2-A state tournament as the invitational was a qualifier for a spot in the 2-A Tournament. Their score of 305 was the best score among five other teams that were contending for the tournament spot. The tournament will be played Sept. 20th-21st at the Owensboro Country Club.
“The guys were looking forward to winning this tournament,” Wildcats boys’ golf head coach Alec Silchuk said. “It’s their home course and they know it like the back of their hand. Couple of them struggled a little bit but we got third which is great. They wanted to win this so bad but we’re going to the 2-A state tournament which is very exciting. They are going to represent Franklin in Owensboro.”
Senior Chase Wilson tied for third with a score of 71, ine over par while senior Dalton Fiveash tied for sixth overall with a score of two over par 72.
“I hit the ball pretty well today,” Chase Wilson said. “Hit 13 out of 18 greens but just couldn’t get my putts to drop. I could have hit some irons a little closer from the position I put myself in off the tee. Some days they just don’t fall and today was that day.”
“The first 13 holes were rough. Played a lot better in the end going down the stretch,” Dalton Fiveash said. “Missed a few putts for birdies that I should have made. All in all, it wasn’t bad.”
Other scores from the team were seniors Logan Garner with a 77 and Ben Banton with an 86 and junior Connor Vincent with a score of 99.
Other F-S players scores include: Alan Johnson with a 91, Rthan James with a 94, Payton Brown with a 95, Ty Killen with a 103, Gavin Summers with a 114 and Abel Stevens with a 116.
“Today was a learning experience for our young guys,” Silchuk said. “For most of them, this was their big tournament. I ‘m proud of them. It was a relatively hot day to walk 18 holes. They did great today and I am looking forward to the future with them.They had fun today and that’s all that matters.”
Marshall County won the tournament with a score of 291 with Bowling Green finishing second with a score of 303. Bentley Perkerson from Russell County chipped in for a birdie to win the tournament on the first playoff hole.
The Wildcats will compete in the BGIT on Sat. Sept. 11 at the Bowling Green Country Club, the site of the KHSAA Leachman/Buick/ GMC/Cadillac KHSAA Tournament in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.