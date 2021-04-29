Kentucky Downs has plans to build a new hotel in Simpson County.
The Franklin City Commission approved a rezoning ordinance for property at Kentucky Downs, 5629 Nashville Road, where a hotel is proposed at its April 26 meeting.
The ordinance rezones 38.27 acres from B-2 (general business district) to B-5 (interstate interchange business district).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change for the remaining portion of a parcel between The Mint and horse barns at its April 13 meeting.
The city commission approved the zone change on a first reading emergency basis, meaning a normal second reading vote will not be needed.
Kentucky Downs requested emergency approval of the ordinance due to financing, permitting and approval time requirements.
At the time of press, no further information about the construction project was available.
