Simpson County’s veterans organizations are holding several events honoring U.S. military veterans in conjunction with Veterans Day.
On Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. American Legion Post 62 will hold a POW-MIA ceremony.
The speaker will be Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon. The ceremony will open with six year-old Janey Garris leading the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the National Anthem. The Simpson County Honor Guard will present the U.S. Flag for the ceremony.
Following the ceremony from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. will be karaoke with Julie and Nathan Garris featuring patriotic selections.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11 events are for all veterans and one guest.
From 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. American Legion Post 62 and Auxiliary is hosting lunch consisting of assorted soups, sandwiches and dessert. Each veteran will also receive a gift.
From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. VFW and Auxiliary Post 5706 is hosting snacks and soup.
And at 6 p.m., AMVETS and Auxiliary Post 110 is hosting a Veterans Day potluck meal.
A regular meeting for post members follows the meal.
For more information call Liz Burris at 270-586-4221 or at 270-586-4142.
