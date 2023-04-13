Simpson County will receive more than $890,000 in County Road Aid funds from the state for work on county roads during Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024.
Three% of the $890,288 allotted to Simpson County will be set aside for emergencies.
The state allotted $882,553 in County Road Aid funds to Simpson County for Fiscal Year 2022 — 2023.
The state’s motor fuels tax funds the County Road Aid fund.
Simpson County is also receiving up to $185,200 in state discretionary funds for resurfacing Roark Road. The county is responsible for providing funds that may be needed for the project exceeding the amount provided by the state.
Simpson Fiscal Court applied for discretionary funds for work on four roads, including Roark Road, which was the only road approved for the funding.
The County Road Aid and discretionary fund allotments were announced at the April 4 fiscal court meeting.
Also at the meeting, the court approved a resolution authorizing an application for a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant to fund security camera upgrades at the Courthouse, fire-rescue building and sheriff’s office.
The court received the Simpson County Conservation District’s Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 plan of work and budget; approved the sale of four sheriff’s office vehicles and rescinded an earlier motion regarding a jail software service agreement for inmate record keeping. The jail will continue to use the current software for inmate record keeping.
