Franklin City Commissioner Wendell Stewart has filed for reelection.
All four Franklin City Commission seats and Franklin mayor will be decided in the November General Election. City commission races are nonpartisan.
Stewart is in his 20th year on the city commission. He is a native and lifelong resident of Franklin and a member of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority.
Stewart has been owner and operator of Stewart’s Barber Shop in Franklin since 1985 and was employed at the former Drackett Company in Franklin from 1985 through 1989.
Stewart is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and received vocational training at Mid State Barber and Styling College in Nashville.
Stewart said he is running for re-election to “maintain and be a part of the city’s progression.”
Stewart is the son of Sadie Stewart and the late James D. Stewart. He and his wife, Kelley, have four children and two grandchildren.
