Simpson Fiscal Court approved or reviewed some 20 items on June 6.
During the slightly more than two-hour long meeting fiscal court approved a resubmitted soil conservation district Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 budget and the district’s plan of work.
Brandon Duffer was appointed to the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service Board of Directors to fill an unexpired term that runs through December 31.
Approval was given to the city for the annexation of a parcel of land owned by Precision Power, LLC in the Henderson Industrial Park.
The state legislature placed a one-year moratorium on some city annexations unless approved by that county’s fiscal court. The moratorium is through July 1, 2024.
The court approved a change in the split between the county and Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority in county occupational tax revenue received from industrial parks in the east and north magisterial districts.
Beginning July 1 the industrial authority will receive 70% of occupational tax funds with the county receiving 30%. The current split is 80% going to the industrial authority and 20% to the county.
There is no change in the county occupational tax rate.
Approval was given to a resolution making the county eligible for grant funding of up to $35,595 for jail arraignment equipment.
The state legislature authorized the funds for equipment that allows jail inmates to remotely appear on Zoom and other Internet programs for arraignments and other court proceedings in counties other than where they are being held.
The remote proceedings save on the costs of transporting inmates to other counties and are more secure than transporting inmates.
Approval was given to pay $7,800 to a private consulting firm to conduct a survey of county employees on issues related to working for the county.
The continuation of health insurance, dental insurance, and participation in the Air Evac program for county employees was approved. Magistrate Scott Poston abstained on the dental insurance coverage vote.
Asphalt and rock supplier bids for Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 were approved, and one bid was received for each. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone submitted the lone asphalt bid and Heidelberg Materials submitted the lone rock bid.
The fiscal court approved advertising for bids for the Kenny Perry Drive low water crossing replacement project.
Also approved was a list of speed limits on densely populated county roads. The list and speed limits will have to be adopted by ordinance.
By three to two votes fiscal court approved first reading of an ordinance adopting county administrative code revisions and a grandfather clause for employees affected by some of the revisions.
Burr and Thurman voted no to approve first reading of the ordinance. Barnes and Chandler voted no on the grandfather clause.
Also approved were a drug court building lease agreement with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts and the county’s May 31 financial statement — subject to audit.
No formal action was taken on a request from the “Kids on the Block” organization for $2,700 in funding to allow the organization to provide more programs in Simpson County.
Barnes said he will contact the city and school system about possibly providing funds toward the funding request.
And, Barnes announced that the AMVETS presented the county with a Patriotism Award for flying the American flag outside the Courthouse.
