The Franklin City Commission has approved an ordinance rezoning an area where new affordable housing is planned.
Some 15 and one-half acres in the Cherry and Orange Street area have been rezoned to the newly created single-family residential affordable housing zone.
The ordinance was approved on a second and final reading vote at the city commission’s April 10 meeting.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change requested by Franklin Affordable Housing, Inc.
Approximately 60 houses consisting of one and two bedrooms, all rented through Franklin Affordable Housing, are planned for the development.
The city commission approved another ordinance on second and final reading that amends the due dates on city utility bills.
The due date is now 15 days after the bill’s mailing date. It previously was 10 days after the mailing date.
The total time from mailing to cutoff remains at 25 days.
The ordinance also increases the after-hours service fee to restore a customer’s water to $90. It previously was $75. The after hours service is provided between 4:01 p.m. and 8 p.m.
There is no change in the service fee during regular business hours.
First reading was heard of an ordinance amending the city budget by adding $74,000 in the stormwater fund professional services. The additional funds will be used to cover the estimated costs to fix a sinkhole in Quail Ridge stormwater retention area.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
