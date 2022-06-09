A Franklin man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Simpson Circuit Court on May 27 in a shooting that was followed the next day with a slaying in Bowling Green, of which Vincent Bernard Ficklin, 50, has already been convicted.
Ficklin also pleaded guilty to assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 9, 2017. Franklin Police said shots were fired inside a truck occupied by a man and woman parked in the side yard of a residence on Ryan Street across from the Harristown American Legion Post.
A bullet struck the woman in the left forearm and right hand.
Ficklin received a 10-year sentence on the three charges from Simpson Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond. The sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with a 70-year sentence in a Warren Circuit Court case for a total 70-year sentence.
He was found guilty by a Warren County jury in 2020 of murder and robbery stemming from a fatal shooting in Bowling Green on Feb. 10, 2017 and received the 70-year sentence.
— Staff report
