Tickets are now on sale for the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council’s production of “Matilda the Musical.”

Under the guidance of Director Elizabeth Cook, Assistant Director Brooke Sanders, and Musical Director Danny Benson, “Matilda” will open on Thursday, July 20th, at 7 p.m. Three more performances will follow: Friday and Saturday, July 21st and 22nd, also at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23rd, at 3 p.m.

