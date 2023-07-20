Tickets are now on sale for the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council’s production of “Matilda the Musical.”
Under the guidance of Director Elizabeth Cook, Assistant Director Brooke Sanders, and Musical Director Danny Benson, “Matilda” will open on Thursday, July 20th, at 7 p.m. Three more performances will follow: Friday and Saturday, July 21st and 22nd, also at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23rd, at 3 p.m.
All performances will be held at the Goodnight Library Auditorium, 203 South Main Street in Franklin.
This production of “Matilda the Musical” is sponsored by Franklin Bank & Trust Company, Bowen Tire, and Susan Layne/Legacy Group Properties. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for balcony, and $6 for students.
“Matilda” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Created by Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical is recognized as a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination.
In the weekend’s production, a few of the characters’ roles are split:
· Matilda Wormwood will be played by Eden Baptiste on Thursday and Friday, and Ava Kelley on Sunday
· Miss Trunchbull will be played by Morgan Cook on Thursday and Saturday, and Jamie Norton on Friday and Sunday
· Mrs. Wormwood will be played by Kyndrah Shoulders on Thursday and Saturday and Kira Harlow on Friday and Sunday
· Mrs. Phelps will be played by Lacey Steele on Thursday and Saturday and Courtney Jordan on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org or The Gallery on the Square, 110 North Main St. in Franklin, or by calling 270-586-8055.
Immediately on the heels of “Matilda the Musical,” the Arts Council is offering a dinner-theater production of the hit play, “Steel Magnolias.” On Aug. 4th-6th, the play will be presented at the Roxy Theater, 109 Main Street in Franklin.
Sponsored by Family Care Counseling and Susan Layne/Legacy Group Properties, the performances are at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4th and 5th, and include dinner for $30. Sunday’s matinee is at 3 p.m. and includes dessert for $16. The meal will be catered by Made Whole Food Services.
“Steel Magnolias” will be directed by Sharon Davis Airall, and the cast includes Nancy Uhls as Mary Lynn Eatenton, Quishana Hogan as Shelby Eatonton-Latcherie, Jane Lewis as Ouiser (Weezer) Boudreaux, Maxine Carter as Clairee Belcher, Stephanie Downey as Truvy Jones, and Amyah Chandler as Annelle.
“Steel Magnolias” is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in Northwest Louisiana. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, at the Gallery on the Square,110 North Main Street, or by calling 270-586-8055.
