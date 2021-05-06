Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation approved the master plan for future improvements at Lincoln Park on Tuesday, April 27 during a meeting.
R.E.A.C.H. Franklin, KY (Racial Equality through Action and Community Help), a local non-profit organization, proposed the master plan designed by Lose Design in Nashville, Tennessee, as its first community project in an effort to identify needs within Simpson County.
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation maintains the property of Lincoln Park while the organization is solely spearheading development efforts and fundraising.
“We had already went to the board and proposed a project,” R.E.A.C.H. Franklin, KY President Nancy Uhls said. “The members of the park gave us the green light so we are continuing fundraising and doing grants. Now we’re just ready to start.”
The estimated $3 million plan currently includes a one-half-mile walking path, a mini amphitheater, shelters, outdoor fitness equipment, a sensory playground, interpretive signage, benches, concessions, restrooms and trees.
In addition to the plans, the organization is hoping to add historical markers along the walking trail recognizing outstanding citizens of Simpson County, Uhls said.
“I think it’s a great project and it’s going to improve the looks of the park and of the whole area,” Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Chuck Fleming said.
The non-profit organization is entering Phase 1C of the project, which includes continuing fundraising efforts and seeking out electricians, construction workers, landscapers and volunteers to help with the park project.
“The more local labor we can get, the lower the overall cost,” Uhls said.
For more information or to contact R.E.A.C.H. Franklin KY, visit the non-profits Facebook page or website http://REACHFranklinKY.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.