Preparing for severe weather is the focus Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer’s April Preparedness Message.
In his message Palmer says, “March was Severe Storms Preparedness month in Kentucky and with it was our annual Statewide Tornado Drill on March 1. That drill was designed to get everyone thinking about where the best place to go would be if a tornado were to impact our community. Since that drill, we have had numerous severe weather days that put us under Tornado Watches, and we can expect more to come in April and May so severe weather preparedness continues to be very important for our region.”
Palmer also said, “Two important aspects of severe weather preparedness are Weather Spotter training and having a safe space to go during a tornado.
The National Weather Service in Louisville offers online skywarn spotter training for anyone who is interested in becoming a weather spotter for them. The training is free and can be found at www.weather.gov/lmk/skywarn under the Basic Information tab. I encourage anyone who wants to be further informed about severe weather and reporting to take this online training.”
“The second part I mentioned is identifying a safe space to go within your home during a severe storm,” he said. “I have mentioned before that we are in the process of developing the safe room at Community Park, but currently we have no public safe rooms in our community.
Even after we get a safe room, citizens still need to identify a safe space in their home. If you have a basement, that is best but if not, remember, this space should be an interior room on the lowest level of the home which will allow you to have as many walls between you and the outdoors as possible and with no windows. The smaller the room, the more stable it should be due to close proximity construction of the walls. The National Weather Service website has much more information about this as well.”
Palmer concluded the message by saying “I hope everyone has a safe and happy April. My next preparedness message will be on May 1.”
Palmer’s message is available on the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, which also contains contact information for Palmer and the emergency management office.
