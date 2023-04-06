Preparing for severe weather is the focus Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer’s April Preparedness Message.

In his message Palmer says, “March was Severe Storms Preparedness month in Kentucky and with it was our annual Statewide Tornado Drill on March 1. That drill was designed to get everyone thinking about where the best place to go would be if a tornado were to impact our community. Since that drill, we have had numerous severe weather days that put us under Tornado Watches, and we can expect more to come in April and May so severe weather preparedness continues to be very important for our region.”

