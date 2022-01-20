Simpson County has had 4,341 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the Jan. 14 report issued by the Barren River District Health.
Simpson County’s cases include 3,635 recoveries and 73 deaths leaving 633 active cases.
There have been 65,798 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, including 55,114 recoveries and 884 deaths leaving 9,800 active cases.
The district health department says 54.62% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine.
