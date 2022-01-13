The Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service operations are expected to continue forward without change.
Simpson Fiscal Court voted on Jan. 4 to reject the lone bid received by a private entity to operate the ambulance service and leave operation of the ambulance service under the F-S Ambulance Service Board of Directors.
The name of the entity that submitted the bid was not announced.
The deadline to submit a bid was Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.
The bid included an approximately $1 million subsidy paid to the entity to operate the ambulance service.
The Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service tax generates $570,000 to $575,000 dollars annually. If the bid had been accepted the county would have had to fund the remainder of the subsidy.
The ambulance service tax is included in the annual Simpson County property tax bills.
The court was exploring bids for private operations in part due to low staffing numbers, however, additional personnel have recently joined the ambulance service.
Fiscal Court Magistrate and ambulance service board member Marty Chandler said the bid was “extremely too high.”
“I would much rather keep it (ambulance service) here local,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes added.
During the meeting, Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer said the severe storm on Jan. 1 resulted in minor damage in Simpson County, mainly downed trees in the Winston Lane and Spence Lane area.
The storm marked the second time within one month that Simpson County was spared major damage from severe storms and tornadoes moving through the area. The first time was on December 10, 2021 when the severe weather surpassed Simpson County and hit Bowling Green among other Kentucky communities.
Palmer said two of Simpson County’s outdoor severe weather warning sirens, known as COWS, did not work when he activated the system Jan 1. The two sirens that did not work are in the Dogwood Drive and Highway 1008 area and at Jim Roberts Community Park.
Palmer said a professional service technician is scheduled to look at all seven Simpson County COWS sirens within two weeks following the court meeting.
Simpson Fiscal Court accepted the 2022 budgets for the sheriff’s office and county clerk’s office and approved
maximum deputies salaries for the sheriff’s office and clerk’s office.
Also approved was the clerk’s bond, a continuation certificate for the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Bond, a jail consultant contract at a cost of $1,500 per month to be funded by the jail and the county’s Dec. 31, 2021 financial statement subject to audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.