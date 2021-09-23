Franklin Police is investigating the theft of $9,000 worth of items from a storage unit at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
The offense report said the stolen items include hand and power tools, radios, televisions, VCRs, a DVD player, a blue Ray player, furniture, appliances and other miscellaneous items.
The theft was discovered on Sept. 12 and occurred sometime since the property owners were at the storage unit on June 30.
The lock on the storage unit was cut off for entry.
The stolen property belongs to a Clarksville, Tennessee man and woman.
Police say several storage units have been broken into during the past two or three months and three suspects have been arrested; however, this burglary was done in a different manner than the previous burglaries.
Officer Robbie Matthews filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter and damage to other parts of the vehicle it was stolen from at a workshop in the 4,200 block of Stevenson Road.
Deputy Sheriff Matt Freeman said the theft happened between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 and about 9 a.m. the following morning.
Freeman said in addition to the catalytic converter being stolen from the 2016 Toyota Prius, the vehicle’s electrical wires, engine coolant hoses and part of the firewall were all cut.
Freeman estimated approximately $10,000 damage to the vehicle that belongs to a Bowling Green man.
Freeman said the vehicle was parked in the area of some silos when the incident occurred.
He said the sheriff’s office is also investigating thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles at churches and businesses.
Freeman urges the public to be aware of where they park their vehicles and not park in locations that make thefts easier.
Anyone with information is asked to call Freeman at the sheriff’s office at 270-586-7425.
Franklin Police say two counterfeit $100 bills were discovered at Kentucky Downs within two days of each other.
The first counterfeit bill was discovered the night of Sunday, Sept. 12 with the second counterfeit bill discovered just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a cell phone valued at some $1,100 from the AT&T store on Nashville Road on Sept. 8.
Police were told a man entered the store requesting a new sim card for his phone and while inside the store took a Iphone from the wall, then walked out and left the area in a vehicle.
Officer John Thompson filed the offense report.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green man and woman on drug charges after responding to a call of a possible unconscious female in a U-Haul truck at Kentucky Downs.
Casey Sheley, 36, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance — heroin and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Danielle Christine Collins, 39, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin — second offense, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine — third or more offense, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
When police arrived at Kentucky Downs on the call on Aug. 21, Ms. Collins was located in the vehicle, conscious and alert. Sheley was located in Kentucky Downs.
An arrest citation said drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found in the vehicle and a pill not in a container was allegedly found in Ms. Collins’ purse.
Officer Jenna Trodglen arrested Sheley. Officer Tim Summers arrested Ms. Collins.
Franklin Police arrested an Adolphus woman on multiple charges after responding to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Aug. 21.
Kellie A. Scruggs, 23, is charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and two charges of promoting contraband.
The arrest citation said the shoplifting charge involved more than $186 worth of items.
The citation also after being taken from Walmart to the Simpson County Jail, Ms. Scruggs allegedly was found in possession of a baggie containing pills and allegedly attempted to conceal an item containing suspected methamphetamine.
Officer Craig Hanson made the arrests.
A Cottontown, Tennessee woman was arrested on three drug charges after a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Nashville Road.
Jessica Nicole Pierce, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said suspected marijuana and a white crystal substance were allegedly found in the vehicle in which Ms. Pierce was a passenger.
The citation said Ms. Pierce also allegedly had methamphetamine and a pipe in her possession.
The driver was cited.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest on Aug. 22.
Franklin Police is investigating a burglary at Exit 2 Lottery and Tobacco Outlet on Nashville Road during which more than $8,600 worth of cigarettes and other items was stolen.
The offense report said a hole was cut on the side of the business for entry overnight on Sept. 1. The time of the burglary is estimated at about 4 a.m.
A total of 125 cartons of various brands of cigarettes were stolen. Also stolen were a damaged cash register and six damaged energy drinks.
Damage to the wall was valued at a minimum of $500.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Jayden L. Rucker, 20, was also charged with violation of a foreign emergency protection order — domestic violence order and no other state registration receipt.
The arrest citation said a handgun with 12 bullets in the magazine was allegedly found in a backpack during a search of the vehicle driven by Rucker, who was the vehicle’s only occupant.
Rucker was originally detained on an active warrant issued in Maury County, Tennessee.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 3:30 p.m. following the traffic stop on South Main Street.
A Franklin woman told Franklin Police she was the victim of a telephone scam that cost her $930.
The woman told police she received a call from a man saying he was with the Social Security Office. The caller said the woman’s Social Security number had been tied to a car rental and the vehicle had been linked to drug trafficking and money laundering out of Texas.
The victim was told that in order to get the issue corrected she need to put money on a Walmart cash card. The woman bought two cash cards, one for $500 and the other for $430.
After the woman called the man to give him the card numbers the phone numbers were disconnected and the cash cards wiped clean.
Officer Jenna Trodglen’s said the scam was reported on Aug. 27.
Franklin Police say an unknown man stole more than $1,775 worth of merchandise from Sudden Service on Scottsville Road on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Police say the man stole three large boxes of assorted new items known as “trucker merchandise” that had not been stocked on the shelves.
The man was seen loading the boxes into a car and then drove away east bound on Scottsville Road.
The theft happened between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
Franklin Police arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — heroin.
Taylor Logan Bolding, 28, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol.
The arrest citation said the arrest was made in the 400 block of Filter Plant Road after police were called to a possible unconscious man in a truck.
The citation said Bolding was in the driver’s seat and appeared to be asleep. It said the keys were in the ignition and the engine was running.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle and in Bolding’s possession included an open syringe, a burnt spoon with residue and a piece of a pill.
Officer Jena Trodglen made the arrest at 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 15.
Franklin Police arrested two Portland, Tennessee women on drug charges after responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart.
Mika J. Gray, 33, and 51 year-old Sandra Jones, 51, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Ms. Gray was also charged with three counts each of illegal possession of legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Ms. Jones was also charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500.
Ms. Gray’s arrest citation said items containing suspected methamphetamine residue, suspected methamphetamine and pills were allegedly found in a vehicle she occupied. It said pills were also allegedly in her purse, but no prescription bottle was located.
Ms. Jones’ arrest citation said she allegedly put a lower cost price tag on a higher priced item then scanned the tag and paid less than $4 for a $75 item.
The arrest citation said she was allegedly in possession of a pipe with residue and a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrests on Aug. 12.
