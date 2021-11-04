Live the Proof will host a Soup Cook Off on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Presbyterian Church Cornerstone Building from 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $25. Categories are beef, chicken, seafood and vegetarian.
Tickets are $5 for unlimited tastings.
Proceeds benefit the Feed the Need soup kitchen.
For more information, or to enter the cook off call 270-223-0505.
