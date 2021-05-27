The number of Simpson County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 2,110 since the pandemic began as of the May 21 report issued by Barren River District Health Department report.
Simpson County’s cases included 1,937 recoveries and 35 deaths leaving 138 active cases.
There had been 30,758 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,172 had recovered with 433 deaths leaving 2,153 active cases.
Logan County had 2,806 cases and Warren County had 15,924 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 2,064 cases on Thursday, May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.