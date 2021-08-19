Simpson County had 2,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued Friday, Aug. 13 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 2,090 recoveries and 43 deaths leaving 198 active cases.
There have been 34,866 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department, which includes Simpson County, of which 30,528 have recovered with 551 deaths leaving 3,787 active cases.
Logan County has had 3,384 cases and Warren County has had 17,761.
The August 13 report from the Allen County Health Department listed 2,367 cases.
The Barren River District Health Department said 44.53% of Simpson County’s total population has a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, Aug. 13.
The report says 56.08 of those who have been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 73.74% are older than 65.
Simpson County’s percentages were the highest in all three categories in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department.
The report says 42.06% of Logan County’s population has been vaccinated with 41.83% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics. To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261.
The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
