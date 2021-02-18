The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on four charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

James Edward Stubblefield, III, 31, was also charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The arrest citation said a deputy sheriff allegedly observed a vehicle driven by Stubblefield speeding and appeared to be racing with another vehicle east bound on Scottsville Road.

The citation said the deputy sheriff attempted to stop the vehicles; however Stubblefield passed the other vehicle and continued traveling.

Stubblefield and the vehicle he was driving were located by Allen County authorities.

The arrest citation said there was a juvenile passenger in Stubblefield’s vehicle.

Deputy sheriff Josh Bunnell arrested Stubblefield was at about 9:30 p.m.

A Brownsville woman was cited by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on three drug related charges on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Robin Jean Kinser, 51, was cited on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.

Kinser was also cited for improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance or security.

Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citation following a traffic stop at I-65, Exit Two at about 1:45 a.m.

The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Kinser included a bag containing suspected marijuana and a pipe containing suspected meth residue.

Franklin Police placed a charge of third-degree assault involving a police or probation officer stemming from alleged incidents at Key Stop on Nashville Road.

Francis M. Swinyer, 66, residence not available, was also arrested on charges of third degree terroristic threatening, third degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.

The arrest citation said police responded to Keystop at about 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to a man in a wheelchair that Keystop wanted removed from the property.

The citation said after police made contact with Swinyer he allegedly became disorderly and attempted to get away from police in the wheelchair before leaving the property.

The citation said Swinyer returned and allegedly aggressively approached an officer. It said an attempt was made to place Swinyer in handcuffs at which time he allegedly struck one of the officers and initially resisted arrest before complying with police.

The citation said Swinyer allegedly made multiple threats toward the police officers and police officer’s children.

Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on six charges following a traffic stop and foot pursuit on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Matthew L. Austin, 32, was charged with fleeing or evading police on foot, third degree assault involving a police or probation officer, menacing, resisting arrest, license to be in possession and third degree criminal mischief.

The traffic stop was made at about 3:30 a.m. on Geddes Road.

The arrest citation said Austin was a passenger in the vehicle and was told to exit the vehicle after it was determined he had an active warrant.

The citation said after exiting the vehicle Austin allegedly swung around pushing the arresting deputy sheriff and fled on foot into a plowed field.

During the foot pursuit the deputy fell knocking the breath out of the deputy and damaging his uniform.

Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.

A Scottsville teenager was cited by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Joseph W. Gober, 18, was also cited for drug paraphernalia buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.

The citation was issued at about 11:45 p.m. on Kummer Road.

Gober was a passenger of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the roadway.

The citation said a deputy sheriff asked Gober to step out of the vehicle and while doing so was allegedly observed holding a suspected meth pipe.

The citation said Gober was also allegedly found in possession of more pipes and a baggie containing a white crystal substance.

Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citation.