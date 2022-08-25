The Simpson County Board of Education approved increases in school property tax rates on real state and personal property at its Aug. 18 meeting.

This year’s real estate tax rate is 54.6 cents and the personal property rate is 54.7 cents. The real estate and personal property tax rates last year were 53.4 cents each.

