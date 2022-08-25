The Simpson County Board of Education approved increases in school property tax rates on real state and personal property at its Aug. 18 meeting.
This year’s real estate tax rate is 54.6 cents and the personal property rate is 54.7 cents. The real estate and personal property tax rates last year were 53.4 cents each.
The increase is 1.2 cents on real estate and 1.3 cents on personal property.
The tax rates are per $100 of assessed value.
The rates are expected to produce revenue of more than $8.1 million on real estate and more than $1.2 million on personal property.
This year’s compensating tax rates, which would generate about the same revenue as last year’s rates, are 51.3 cents on real estate and would generate more than $7.8 million dollars and 53.4 cents on personal property and would generate more than $1.2 million.
This is the first increase on the school system’s real estate tax rate since 2019 and the first increase on the personal property tax rate since 2020.
There is no change in the school utility or motor vehicle tax rates this year. The utility tax rate remains 3%. The motor vehicle tax rate remains 54.6 cents.
The board voted to exempt the aircraft, watercraft and inventory in transit tax.
More than 20 more items were approved during the meeting, including 12 fundraisers for school related clubs and functions and 12 reports were heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.