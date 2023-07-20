The Simpson County Grand Jury met in session on the 5th day of July, 2023 and returned into open court indictments against the following individuals:
Christopher N. Stradtner — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree
Katherine J. Sheppard — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree; and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense
Kathy S. Finn — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified)
Jared W. Rogers — Enhanced Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense (Firearm); and Enhanced Drug Paraphernalia (Firearm)
Kaleb W. Rogers — Enhanced Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense (Firearm); and Enhanced Drug Paraphernalia (Firearm)
Alexis B. Christian — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
Ronnie M. Keen — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
Ronnie M. Keen — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor Indictment)
Trevor D. Wingler — Criminal Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (
Christina R. Chandler — Criminal Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (
Adam B. Johnson — Receiving Stolen Property $1,000<$10,000; and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
Robert L. Heath — Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent; and Theft of Services $10,000 or More
Jasmine M. House — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; and Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation
Terry D. Finn — Improper Display of Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (Methamphetamine); and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense
William A. Gifford — Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol .08, 4th or >; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Angela G. Russ — Giving Officer False Identifying Information; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Mr. Morgan would like to take the time to thank the individuals serving on the Grand Jury and for their taking time from their busy schedules in order to perform their duties on the Grand Jury for the citizens of Simpson County. The Grand Jurors’ employers are to be commended in allowing them to serve in this capacity.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictment in open court to the Circuit Judge; they are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
The following indictments by information were filed in Simpson Circuit Court.
An information placing charges is filed when indictment is waived in the case
.
Nikkie Deshae Harper — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine) Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense — (Heroin); and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense — Drug Unspecified
Karl Greer Bond — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine); Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; and Following Another Vehicle Too Closely
Tracy Lavearn Anderson — Possession of a Controlled substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess
