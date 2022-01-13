P&Z recommends changes for residential, business development The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of zone changes for a residential, business development at its Jan. 4 meeting.
The three zone changes are on the south side of Highway 100 East and west side of Grace Road.
Each zone change is from Ag (agriculture) to a different type of zone; one is to B-4 (highway business), one to R-2 (townhomes) and one to R-1S (residential single-family small lot).
The proposed project includes 144 business parking spaces, 147 three-bedroom homes and 75 two-bedroom homes on a 49-acre tract of land near Raines Drive.
A public hearing on the zone changes requested by Louise Summers was held before recommendation of approval.
The Franklin City Commission will now consider final approval of the zone changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.