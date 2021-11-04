Sid Broderson, of Franklin, has announced he will not seek re election in 2022 as Family Court Judge for the 49th Judicial Circuit consisting of Simpson and Allen counties.
In a letter announcing his decision not to seek re election Broderson said “It has been a great honor and privilege for me to serve as Family Court Judge since November of 2007.
I would like to thank the citizens of Allen and Simpson counties for allowing me to serve them.
I plan to retire at the end of my current term on Jan. 2, 2023.”
Family Court Judges in Kentucky are selected in non partisan elections and serve eight year terms.
