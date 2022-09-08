The sixth annual Donate Your Lunch Money event to benefit the Simpson County Back Pack Program is Sept. 22.
The event is in support of National Hunger Awareness Month. One in five children face hunger every day in the Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland service area.
For more than a decade, the Simpson County Back Pack Program has provided kid-friendly foods every Friday during the school year. This lessens the gap over the weekend when school meals aren’t available. The program currently serves almost 200 students every week and is 100% funded through community donations.
For the 2022-23 school year, the goal for donations is $25,000.
Hunt Ford has committed to matching funds on the day of the Donate Your Lunch Money event. Last year, New Mather Metals matched up to $2,500.
If a company is interested in making a donation match or an organization is interested in donating, contact Robin Hollingsworth at Community Education at 270-223-8092 or Amanda Thurman at Hunt Ford at 270-586-3281.
All donations are tax deductible and remain in Simpson County.
