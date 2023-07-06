A Goodlettsville, Tennessee man faces a theft charge in connection with the alleged theft of tools from a service truck while it was parked at The Mint Gaming Hall on Nashville Road in March.
Robert M. Bogus, 63, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, contents from vehicle, $1,000 less than $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.