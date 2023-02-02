Fire damaged a residence on DB Burr Road on Jan. 28.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at about 9:10 a.m. and was on the scene some three hours.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said creosote in the chimney caught on fire and spread to the roof trusses.
He said there was also some water damage.
Slaughter said the house is still standing, but the occupants will be displaced until some repairs can be made.
He said the rental property is owned by Marthina Burr and occupied by seven people including three children.
There were no injuries.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called after smoke was seen coming from the floor of a residence at 514 Millwood Drive on January 27.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire was discovered in an area in the crawl space under the house owned by the Franklin Housing Authority and was extinguished with a bucket of water.
He said the cause is undetermined.
There were no injuries and firefighters were on the scene about one hour after getting the call at about 1:20.
A semi trailer was damaged by fire on southbound I-65 in Simpson County some two tenths of a mile from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line on January 25.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire started in the driver’s side rear axle and is believed to be caused by a malfunction in the breaks or break area.
He said damage was to the rear tires on the driver’s side with some minor damage to the trailer owned by White Oak Transportation in Decatur, Alabama.
Slaughter said there was some minor damage to the trailer contents of bailed metal.
Firefighters were on the scene less than one hour after getting the call at 8:30 a.m.
Fire destroyed a vehicle on Carl Gore Road on January 20.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the fire at 350 Carl Gore Road at 10:55 p.m. and left the scene just after midnight.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire started in the dashboard area on the passenger side of the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee while it was being driven by a Charlotte, Tennessee man.
Slaughter said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
