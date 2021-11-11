Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson files for re election

Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson has filed for re-election. Hopson filed on Nov. 4 for the Republican nomination in the May 2022 primary.
A lifelong Simpson County resident, Hopson will have nine years as Simpson County sheriff when his current term ends at the end of 2022.
Prior to becoming sheriff Hopson was South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Director for one year and prior to that was a member of the Kentucky State Police for more than 20 years. While with the state police he was a road trooper, a detective and served in supervisory roles.
He is a 1983 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Western Kentucky University in Corporate and Organizational Communication, a Masters Degree in Insurance through Federated Insurance, a graduate of the Kentucky State Police Academy and has thousands of hours of additional training in law enforcement.
Hopson’s memberships include the Simpson County Communications Board, the Simpson County Planning Committee, ASAP Board, Franklin First United Methodist Church and Franklin Masonic Lodge.
“The world has changed dramatically over the last 10 years,” Hopson said. “I’ve tried to transition the sheriff’s office from a rural police department to a more modern agency. In doing that it is important to have police experience.
My ultimate goal at the sheriff’s office is seeking one additional term to finish ongoing projects so the agency will be in a good position for a new leader.”
He is married to Lisa Hopson and has two children, Sydney Hopson and Connor Hopson. He is the son of the late Jere and Sally Hopson.
