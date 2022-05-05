Work continues to get reliable, high speed Internet to areas of rural Simpson County.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held April 26 outside the Simpson County Courthouse for Charter Communications’ installation of rural fiber Internet in rural Simpson County. Simpson Fiscal Court hosted the groundbreaking in the bandstand area of the courthouse yard.
Ellen Call, Charter Communications senior director of State Government Affairs, said that construction is underway to bring high speed broadband Internet and other Spectrum services to some 1,784 homes and small businesses in Simpson County.
Call said Simpson County “is at the very top of the construction list,” with about one third of the work already complete, and that the entire project should be completed by October or November.
“You all are absolutely in the front of the line,” she said. “We are building a fiber-to-the-home network here in Simpson County that is absolutely state of the art. Everybody will have access to gig speed Internet, which is honestly more than most of us need right now.
“The great thing about the network we are building you all is that it is future proofed. What is happening is Internet speeds are getting higher and higher and higher ... as speeds go higher you will be able to have the exact same experience, the exact same quality broadband that anybody, anywhere in the country does. You all will absolutely be on par with everyone else.”
She said Charter also offers “nationwide pricing,” which means everyone pays the same no matter where they live in the country.
Charter’s current work is mostly in northwest Simpson County and will be in six census areas of the county awarded to Charter by a reverse auction conducted by the Federal Communications Commission to award Internet installation to companies.
Simpson County is divided into nine census areas, with Charter awarded the most populated areas.
Charter, combined with the fiber optic being installed by Warren RECC and the Franklin Electric Plant Board, will make one gig Internet service available to more than 90% of Simpson County by the end of the year.
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes, State Rep. Shawn McPherson and State Sen. Mike Wilson also spoke about the importance of high speed Internet in rural areas during the ceremony.
“When I campaigned to become judge in 2018, that was one of my primary focuses,” Barnes said. “We need to have reliable, high speed Internet in the rural parts of Simpson County. We’ve had a few things happen that have been very good for the county, and then we had a little help from the federal government with an auction.”
McPherson said: “We understand in the state that broadband is so important for our state to grow, to prosper and to compete, to compete with Tennessee. We saw through COVID how important it is to be in competition, to recruit people, to do things to allow people to be at home, to have Internet.”
Wilson said he often hears from people who wanted the access.
“I am real proud that Charter is here, because I tell you what, so many people have called me over and over again … that move here and expect to have broadband, and they are like ‘we didn’t know we wouldn’t have broadband, that’s like electricity, or water and you guys don’t have it?’ I was constantly getting these calls. So to see this happening here today, I’m really overjoyed about it. It warms my heart.”
Contact Charter communications for more information about how to receive its services.
