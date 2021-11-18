Toys for Tots collection drive is underway
The annual Toys for Tots collection drive is underway.
Toys for Tots bins in Franklin are at several locations including Hot Plate restaurant, Simpson County Clerk’s Office, Dollar General on Highway 100, Dollar General Market, Hunt Ford, Short Stroke Tattoo, Burke’s Outlet, The Mint at Kentucky Downs, New Mather Metals and Brad’s Barber Shop
Toys for ages newborn through 12 years old can be dropped off at these locations through the first week of December.
These toys will be donated to the Elf Connection Christmas Assistance program thru the Family Resource Youth Service Centers in the Simpson County School District.
