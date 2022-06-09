Dale McCreary filed as a candidate for Franklin City Commission in the November General Election.
Franklin city commissioner is a nonpartisan office.
McCreary is a lifelong Franklin resident. He graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1980 and attended Western Kentucky University from 2001 through 2003. He is a licensed paramedic and served as emergency management director from 2001 through 2003.
McCreary has been employed at the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Taxing District for 21 years, and is the current Franklin-Simpson EMS director, a position he has held for the past eight years. He has served on the Southern Kentucky Directors Association for the past eight years, and is the past president of the Southern Kentucky EMS Association.
He worked in manufacturing, scheduling and supervision departments at Barry Plastics for 14 years, and in manufacturing and retail management for an additional seven years.
McCreary said he is running “to continue his public service and feels like he can contribute having many years of experience in business and leadership. He also said he strives to be progressive while at the same time being fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ funds.”
McCreary is married to Lisa McCreary. He is the father of Brandon McCreary and the late Brian McCreary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.