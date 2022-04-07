The Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday on the Courthouse Square beginning at 10 a.m.
The Golden Ticket Eggstraganza will have egg hunts for three age divisions consisting of 2- and 3 year-olds, 4 through 6 and 7 through 9.
There will be a section this year for special needs students.
More than 5,000 eggs, including lucky golden eggs, will be in the hunt with a surprise grand prize of one large golden egg in each age group.
Parents can bring their cameras for pictures with the Easter Bunny set in an Easter backdrop.
Adults can also register for prize giveaways.
The rain date is Saturday, April 16, at the same time.
From Franklin Favorite staff
