The war in Ukraine is in its second month and area farmers are feeling its impact.
Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips says the war is a contributing factor, but not the sole cause, in decreasing ingredients used for fertilizer, and decreasing amounts of grain and fuel.
Phillips said Russia is a major producer of natural gas, which is an ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer and a major producer of pot ash, which is also an ingredient for fertilizer. The combination is a factor in increasing fertilizer costs.
“Prior to the invasion (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), we already saw a dramatic increase in nitrogen costs, double from last year, “ Phillips said. “That has been amplified by the war.”
He said fertilizer prices “are at an all-time high now” and “local farmers are seeing a major increase in the cost of fertilizer.”
Higher fertilizer costs impacts farmer incomes, agricultural yields and food prices.
Phillips said the war has also impacted the world’s grain supply. He said Ukraine alone accounts for 20% of the world’s corn exports and 30% of wheat exports.
However, Phillips said this has been beneficial to farmers in the U.S. because China has become a major buyer of U.S. corn since the start of the war. He said China usually buys its corn from Ukraine.
He said the drop in grain exports from Russia and Ukraine “could lead to an increase in commodity prices, especially if a lot of Ukrainians can’t get crops planted,” which he said could cause “tight commodity stocks ... a lot hinges on how much the crops could be planted.”
As with fertilizer, fuel costs were already increasing before the war started. However, Phillips said the U.S. imports 3% of its oil from Russia, “which is a contributing factor, but not a major factor, for high gas prices.”
Phillips said related to the war, there is a message for farmers. “Be aggressive in your marketing plans for 2022-23, because there’s going to be a lot of volatility in the coming weeks and months in grain prices. Adopt risk management practices in marketing strategies to limit the impact of erratic profits.
“The biggest factor is how long the war lasts. It could be hard to get supplies.”
Phillips added because of a global economy, its hard to say how much of an impact the war will have. “The key,” he said, is if Ukraine can get their spring crops planted or not.
Phillips said much of the information he obtained for this story came from U.S. Department of Ag data.
