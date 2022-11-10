Simpson Fiscal Court approved the first reading of budget amendment and rezoning ordinances at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The budget amendment ordinance adds almost $73,980 in additional revenue and expenditures to the county budget’s general fund.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 7:18 am
Simpson Fiscal Court approved the first reading of budget amendment and rezoning ordinances at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The budget amendment ordinance adds almost $73,980 in additional revenue and expenditures to the county budget’s general fund.
The revenue is from electrical inspections, federal reimbursements, insurance proceeds, and a sheriff’s office grant.
The expenditures are for sheriff’s office supplies, county properties, an electrical inspection contract, travel/training, contingent appropriation, and reserve for transfers.
The rezoning ordinance rezones an approximately 13.74-acre parcel on Witt Road at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line from Ag (Agriculture) to I-2 (Heavy Industrial).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
Water retention for an expansion at a nearby industry is planned at the site proposed for rezoning.
County ordinances must pass first and second reading fiscal court votes and be published to take effect.
Also, Kim Roberts and Lynn Caudill were reappointed to the Simpson County Extension District Board for three-year terms running through Dec. 31, 2025.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.