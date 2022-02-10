Franklin Police charged a Franklin man with rape and other charges including impersonating a peace officer.
Johnny M. McDaniel, 30, is also charged with sodomy, unlawful imprisonment and distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.
The complaint warrant says on Jan. 22 McDaniel allegedly identified himself as law enforcement to gain the trust of a female at a local bar who seemed to be distressed and intoxicated.
The warrant says McDaniel then allegedly transported the female to his residence in Franklin where incidents resulting in the other charges allegedly occurred.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank obtained the warrant.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s office arrested McDaniel on Feb. 4.
A Franklin man faces a charge of attempted murder — domestic violence stemming from alleged incidents on Jan. 29.
Franklin Police also charged Gregory James Frasher, 40, with sodomy — domestic violence with serious physical injury and strangulation.
The arrest citation said the alleged female victim was able to run from the residence where the incidents allegedly happened to Keystop truck stop on Nashville Road where someone called for help.
The female was taken to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment and then sent to a trauma hospital for further treatment.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frasher on additional charges after being advised of the alleged incidents and then observed a vehicle he was driving at Pilot with Wendy’s on Scottsville Road.
The sheriff’s office arrested Frasher on three misdemeanor charges and a traffic violation.
The arrest citation said suspected marijuana and other marijuana related items were allegedly found in the vehicle and suspected marijuana cigarettes were allegedly found in his possession at the Simpson County Detention Center.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank arrested Frasher on the charges stemming from the alleged incidents involving the female.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at approximately 3:15 a.m. on the other charges.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on 11 charges following a traffic stop at Econo Lodge on Nashville Road on Jan. 30.
Robert Ryan McReynolds, 48, was charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Other charges included failure of non owner to maintain required insurance — security, second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and four traffic violations.
The arrest citation said after making contact with McReynolds outside his vehicle he allegedly physically resisted the arresting deputy’s orders and had to be forced to the ground by the deputy and a Franklin police officer to be taken into custody.
The citation said a handgun with 11 bullets in the magazine was allegedly found under the vehicle’s driver’s seat and that McReynolds is a convicted felon.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 10:30 p.m.
A Robinson, Illinois man faces five counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors stemming from alleged incidents in Simpson County.
The Simpson County grand jury indicted Steven Bennett Queen, 30, on the charges and also on single charges of sodomy and persistent felony offender.
The indictment says the incidents allegedly occurred from May 2019 through February 2021.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Queen was arrested on Feb. 2.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Kia Sportage belonging to a Walmart employee and was stolen while the employee was at work.
Officer Clayton Montgomery filed the report on the theft.
A Franklin woman faces a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Ruby Ford, 40, is also charged with persistent felony offender.
A Simpson County grand jury indictment says she allegedly possessed methamphetamine with intent to traffic on or about Feb. 24, 2021.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force investigated the case.
She was arrested on Jan. 26.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
