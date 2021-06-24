A two-vehicle collision on West Madison Street injured three people on Sunday, June 13.
Maria Rosales Hernandez, 59, of Hermitage, Tennessee and a 14 year-old female from Tennessee were taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin.
Andrew Vincent, 21, of Franklin, was taken by private vehicle to the Medical Center at Franklin.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Ms. Hernandez was the driver and the teenager a passenger of a 2010 Nissan Rogue involved in the collision with a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Vincent.
Police said Ms. Hernandez was attempting to pull from a church parking lot onto West Madison Street and Vincent was east bound on West Madison when the collision occurred at 5:10 p.m.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the collision report.
A Franklin man was cited on more than 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 15.
Derek Gooch, 36, was cited for no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, wanton endangerment involving a police officer, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and four counts of disregarding a stop sign.
Other charges include reckless driving, improper passing, second degree fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, and two counts of failure to or improper signal.
The citation said Gooch allegedly drove away from a traffic stop on South College Street at about 5:45 p.m. and while driving away allegedly nearly ran over deputy sheriff Quintin Wright’s foot.
Wright pursued Gooch who eventually drove onto South Main Street before the pursuit stopped.
The citation said Gooch’s unoccupied vehicle was observed on Breckenridge Street. A glass smoking pipe with a green leafy substance was allegedly located in the vehicle.
The citation said Gooch was observed running and then pursued on foot before being apprehended by Wright.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bowling Green man on five drug charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Saturday, June 12.
Wayne C. Bennett, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana — less than eight ounces, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and possession of a controlled substance — cocaine.
He was also charged with no rear view mirror, failure to wear seat belts and driving on a DUI suspended license.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle included a folded dollar bill containing a white crystal like substance, multiple clear baggies, suspected marijuana and a scale with marijuana residue on it.
Another citation said Bennett was allegedly found in possession of suspected cocaine.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 1:30 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Madison, Tennessee man on five charges following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road on Saturday, June 12.
David A. Curry, 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possessing license when privileges are revoked, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security.
The arrest citation said Curry was allegedly found in possession of a cut straw containing a white powder.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 6:20 p.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a work van at the Franklin Favorite at 103 N. High St.
The theft was discovered on Tuesday, June 15. The van had not been driven since Wednesday, June 9.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
