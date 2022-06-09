Franklin teen competing in Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant

MaryAnn Bagwell of Franklin will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant June 16-18 at SKyPAC in Bowling Green.
The preliminary rounds are June 16-17 beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The final round is June 18 beginning at noon. Contact SkyPac for ticket information or watch the pageant online at miss Kentucky dot org.
The winner of the state pageant advances to the national competition in Dallas in August.
Bagwell is the 17-year-old daughter of Paul and Kathy Bagwell and a senior Franklin-Simpson High School, where she is a member of the volleyball team.
She advanced to the state competition by earning the title of Miss Mammoth Cave, the second highest title, in the Miss Bowling Green Outstanding Teen Pageant in January.
“So far, I’ve had a great time being a title holder for the Outstanding program,” Bagwell said. “It’s very family oriented, very close knit. It’s about the girl. It’s not about what she looks like.”
For her talent portion of the pageant, Bagwell will perform a karate routine to “Duel of The Fates.”
Bagwell has been taking karate classes since she was 5. She is a second-degree green belt and is working for her black belt.
Among her community involvement efforts, Bagwell helps feed the homeless with Ryan’s Making A Difference Outreach in Bowling Green. She has been promoted to treasurer and said she is trying to work out a partnership with a local food bank in order to do more for the homeless community.
“I’d love to start a feeding program in Franklin,” she said. “Although you don’t see it, there are definitely homeless and very low income, and I would love to do something like that for Franklin.”
Her last community service project was collecting diapers and wipes for a pregnancy center in Russellville.
“But I do all kinds of stuff, all kinds,” she said.
Bagwell has a social impact initiative platform entitled “Be Your Own Warrior,” which allows her to speak out about the power of being your own advocate and maintaining self-worth.
In addition, Bagwell has modeled for multiple designers during New York Fashion Week in New York City.
“It was amazing. I loved being on that runway. It was an amazing experience,” she said.
