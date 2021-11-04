Jennifer Atkins was named Woman of the Year by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club.
The Franklin BPW celebrated Kentucky Professional Women’s Month in October. The third week in October is designated as Kentucky Professional Women’s Week. Each year during October the Franklin BPW recognizes and honors women in the community with special awards.
Other BPW awards this year included Woman of Achievement — Salita Hogan, Businesses Promoting Women — Caring with a Smile/ LeKesha Matthews, Volunteer of the Year — Judy Cothern and Business/Boss of the Year — Squeeze the Day/Christie Finn.
The eight Woman of the Day awards went to Alice Bailey, Amber Huggins, Kim Caudill, Bonnie Borth, Kristin Crafton, Margie Dodson, Sheila Stovall and Margie Dodson.
The three BPW scholarship recipients were Ally Clay, Liz Stanley and Kaitlyn Vaughn.
For more information about Franklin BPW, visit the Franklin Business and Professional Women Facebook page.
