Simpson County had 2,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the report issued Friday, Sept. 24 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 2,578 recoveries and 46 deaths leaving 341 active cases.
There have been 47,755 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department, which includes 41,368 recoveries and 605 deaths leaving 5,782 active cases.
The Barren River District Health Department says 50.92% of Simpson County’s total population has a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sept. 24.
Those who have been vaccinated in Simpson County that are older than 18 is 63% and 88.79% are older than 65.
