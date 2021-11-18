The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force has received a $107,439 federal grant to help the agency’s fight against illegal drug activity.
The funding for the drug task force was part of $1,698,441 in Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant funds awarded to 11 law enforcement agencies across Kentucky.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force serves Simpson and Logan counties.
During an interview with Franklin radio station WFKN South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Director Jacky Hunt discussed the history of the Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant.
“Back in the late 1980s, a New York City police officer, Edward Byrne, was murdered in his police cruiser trying to guard a witness involved in a drug crime,” Hunt said. “They created this national fund, or grant program, to help drug task forces, or states, to work on their drug problem. To qualify for it (grant) you have to be a multi jurisdictional task force and be focused on narcotics, which is what we (South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force) do. Not all agencies can apply for it. We apply for it every year.”
Hunt said the grant is funded through federal tax dollars.
“Its an important grant to help rural communities combat the drug problem, without it, it would be really hard to run our drug task force as successfully as we run it right now,” Hunt said.
Other area drug task forces receiving Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant funding included the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Warren County Drug Task Force.
