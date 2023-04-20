Dawn Spencer was named Outstanding Educator of 2022 by the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce at its 85th Annual Meeting in March. It was the Chamber’s first in-person annual meeting since 2020.
Spencer, a first-grade teacher at Simpson Elementary School, laughed to hear about the number of congratulations directed toward her that appeared on the Chamber’s Facebook announcement, and noted that she was beginning to teach “the children of my former first-grade students.”
Spencer has never taught a grade other than first, which she has been doing for 28 years. The walls of her room are papered with posters, one representing each of her 28 classes. “I thought I would never forget any of my kids but, when I look at the posters nowadays, I sometimes find myself not being able to put a name to a face.”
A hometown Franklin girl, Spencer graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1991 and got her Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Kentucky University. She was hired by Simpson Elementary right out of college, taught for a year, and then went right back to Western to work on her master’s degree. “It was a requirement at the time,” she said. “You had to start your master’s within five years of graduating, and then you had five years to get the degree.”
Both of Spencer’s degrees are in elementary education.
Spencer is recognized in her field — this year’s Chamber award is not her first. She was named the Flora Templeton Stuart Teacher of the Month by WBKO in 2020 and won the Franklin-Simpson Winners Circle in 2019.
Spencer’s commitment to teaching first grade is a thoughtful one. “Everybody remembers their first-grade teacher,” said Spencer. “First grade is special. It’s when the possibility of loving school happens.”
Spencer’s mother taught preschool before Spencer was born, but discovered she had multiple sclerosis during the pregnancy. “She became a tutor, and always had students at our house,” said Spencer. “I always thought of her as a teacher.”
The memory of her mother’s tutoring kindled Spencer’s interest in teaching, but that notion was greatly enhanced in the third grade when she had a teacher named Rachel Cothern. “I think I remember everything about that year,” said Spencer, “and by the time the third grade was over, I knew I wanted to do what Mrs. Cothern did.”
When asked if she incorporated the same style of teaching, Spencer said, “In some ways, yes. Mrs. Cothern gave awards for almost everything and made sure every child felt important and loved. I do try to do that. But my main goal is to help children enjoy learning. First grade can set the foundation for how they look at education for the rest of their school years.”
The most important skills to learn in the first grade are the same as they’ve always been, in Spencer’s opinion—reading, writing sentences, adding, and subtracting. But she returns to her mantra. “Getting them to love school is the big thing.”
There’s a reason Spencer is so focused on that principle, it’s because school gets harder as you go along. She recalled a conversation with her son, Dakota, who is now 23. “One year he talked to me about his teacher, and he said, ‘She’s not fun! She’s so strict!’ and I just said, ‘I know, son. That’s life.’ That’s why it’s so important to instill that love of school in the first grade — to help them get through difficult times.”
The Covid shutdown placed extraordinary requirements on teachers, and Spencer, who received the Templeton award in 2020, looks back on the period with mixed feelings. “It was awful, but it was kind of awesome, too,” she said. “We found ways to stay connected with the kids. For instance, I visited a lot of driveways. my husband or my son drove me around and we left messages telling the kids I was thinking about them. And of course, we did a lot of Zoom classes. I think my teammates and I worked harder together than we ever had. We had to be creative. We had to learn something new — how to teach from the computer. Not easy. But we did it.”
She said it was very important during Covid to communicate positivity to the kids. “We always told them, ‘Oh, this is great! It’s so much fun to learn this way!’ ”
After Covid, she recalled, the kids came back to school but had to wear masks. “That year we had kids who had never been in school before because they spent their kindergarten year at home. And that first year back, they came for just a few days a week. The classrooms were reduced to ten or twelve kids at a time. It was like we had two different little families that met on alternate days.”
Spencer said the Covid era was humbling. “I saw all the things I had taken for granted, like having all my kids safely in my classroom. I’ll never take that for granted again.”
Spencer said the school district has begun pushing the faculty to hold the kids accountable again. “They want us to set the bar high,” she said. “For a while, we said, ‘Oh, that was a Covid year,’ but that time is over. We’re back. We’ve got to reclaim that territory.”
The classroom does feel more normal now, according to Spencer, and she has not observed much mental or emotional damage from Covid. She attributes this to the young age of her students. “My husband, Dee Spencer, teaches at the high school. He’s the basketball coach, and he’s had to deal with some of that. But not so much with the little ones, thank God.”
A field trip is on the calendar for next week. It’s a trip to Westbrook Farm in Bowling Green. “So, this week the kids will be tie-dying shirts to wear to the farm, which will make it easier for us teachers to keep up with them. Fortunately, I do have an assistant to help me with the project. Honestly, getting ready for the trip is almost as much fun as the trip.”
Simpson Elementary School includes grades 1-3 and has a student body of 700. “There are two teams of five educators to cover the first graders,” said Spencer. She has twenty-four students in her class.
“I’ve watched education change drastically since I started,” said Spencer. “I mean look, I’ve got this huge television screen. And I can type whatever I need them to see onto this screen. I’m kind of a pencil-and-paper girl, but I’ve learned to handle the technology I need for the classroom.”
But the “pencil-and-paper girl” still uses some old-fashioned teaching tools, and in the process, discovered a unique reason to enjoy the award given to her by the Chamber. “We were on a hunt in the classroom, looking for items with 3-dimensional shapes. And one of the kids pointed to my little trophy, and said, ‘Oh, look at your award! It’s a pyramid!’ ”
It’s this kind of enthusiasm for learning that keeps Spencer on the job. “I could have retired last year,” she said. “But there’s really nothing else I want to do besides teach first grade. This is who I am. And as long as I keep enjoying it, I’ll keep doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.