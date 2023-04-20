FRANWS-04-20-23 OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR

Outstanding Educator Dawn Spencer

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

Dawn Spencer was named Outstanding Educator of 2022 by the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce at its 85th Annual Meeting in March. It was the Chamber’s first in-person annual meeting since 2020.

Spencer, a first-grade teacher at Simpson Elementary School, laughed to hear about the number of congratulations directed toward her that appeared on the Chamber’s Facebook announcement, and noted that she was beginning to teach “the children of my former first-grade students.”

