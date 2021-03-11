Aviette Bioprocessing LLC (“ABP”), is bringing advanced Canadian technology and experience to Kentucky.
“ABP” is set to open its manufacturing operation in a 12,000 square foot building in Franklin, Kentucky. This venture is dedicated to establishing a successful partnership between Aviette Bioprocessing and Kentucky farmers by growing and producing trusted superior grade CBD products. The company will be showcasing Kentucky Hemp through its flagship product label, Kentucky Honey CBD, which will be sold and distributed nationwide.
“The key to our company’s future is building successful trusting relationships with Kentucky farmers and to support Kentucky employment and its economic strength,” Owner and Founder of Aviette Bioprocessing Mark Loik said. “Franklin and south-central Kentucky was an excellent location for the new company. The location of our facility is ideal to service all our partners nationwide. Kentucky Honey CBD is rooted in a successful region and we are extremely excited for opportunities to showcase our superior product as another ‘Kentucky Proud’ success story.”
“As a steadfast supporter of Kentucky’s hemp industry, I am pleased to welcome Aviette Bioprocessing, LLC to Simpson County. Entrepreneurs like Mark Loik and his investors play an important role in creating jobs and growing Kentucky’s economy. I wish them all the best and look forward to touring the facility in the near future,” Senator Rand Paul said.
“Congratulations to Aviette Bioprocessing, LLC on the launch of their exciting new startup in Franklin, where they will work tirelessly to create jobs and economic growth in Simpson County. I look forward to seeing Aviette have a successful future as a family-owned business and community partner in our region,” said Congressman Jamie Comer.
The last few years have been pretty turbulent for the national hemp industry, but we are continuing to see entrepreneurs and innovators start new businesses in this space,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “I wish to congratulate Aviette Bioprocessing on opening this facility and creating jobs in the Franklin-Simpson County area. I hope that in the next few years we will see stability in the hemp industry so that our farmers and workers can benefit for years to come.”
“Congratulations to Aviette Bioprocessing on today’s launch,” Albert Iannantuono and Collin Stone, Co-CEOs, extractX said. “We’re proud to be the team’s bio-extraction partner. Helping bring a product as outstanding as ‘Kentucky Honey CBD — fresh from the Pot’ to market is why we got into this business, and we look forward to its inevitable success. Mark, Travis and Chelsea have been great to work with, and it’s obvious to us their passion and commitment to quality will bring success to all.”
“We are very pleased to welcome Mark Loik and his new company to Franklin,” said City Mayor Larry Dixon. “The company is expected to hire some 25 employees in the near future and that is welcomed news for our town.”
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes expressed his pleasure with the announcement of the new company.
“Not only is this great news for Simpson County, it is also welcomed news for area farmers throughout this region of Kentucky,” Barnes said. “Hemp is becoming a major crop in our state and I am pleased that Aviette Bioprocessing is creating both manufacturing jobs as well as a new source of income for our farmers.”
For more information about Aviette Bioprocessing or Franklin/Simpson County contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
