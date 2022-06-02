June 7 is the deadline to file as a candidate for city of Franklin offices or one of three Simpson County Board of Education seats to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.
City offices to be determined in November are mayor and the four city commission seats. Board of Education seats on the November ballot are from Districts Two and Five and an unexpired term that runs through 2024 from District One.
District Two consists of the Adsit Shop, North Simpson and Robey voting precincts. District Five is the Barnes and Round Pond precincts. District One is the Harristown, Prospect Hill and West Door precincts.
Voter registration has reopened after being closed due to the May primary election. Registration will remain open through Oct. 10 and will then close again for the Nov. 8 general election.
Anyone not already registered to vote must register no later than Oct. 10 to be eligible to vote in November.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex for more information about filing as a candidate or voter registration.
